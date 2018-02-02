‘Boobies Rock!’ said donations fought breast cancer. They bought his BMW instead, prosecutors say

Thousands of people across the country spent millions buying koozies and bracelets, T-shirts and hoodies — all trusting that “Boobies Rock!” was funneling at least some of the money it made from merchandise sales into groups fighting breast cancer.
But the reality couldn’t have been farther from what donors had hoped, according to state and federal officials who uncovered how “Boobies Rock!” was actually spending its millions.
The founder of the enterprise, Adam Shyrock, 37, was lining his own pockets with more than $1.8 million from selling the merchandise, the Denver Post reports — sending paltry amounts to breast cancer groups, and only when they threatened to sue him, prosecutors said. Instead, the money “Boobies Rock!” raised was financing Shyrock’s lavish lifestyle, according to Colorado’s attorney general.
“Shryock tapped those funds to buy himself a BMW, subscribe to an online dating service, and pay his bar and cleaning service tabs,” former Colorado Attorney General John Suthers said in a 2013 statement.
Back in 2013, the state launched a consumer protection lawsuit accusing Shyrock and his businesses of misleading consumers. And on Thursday, Shyrock was sentenced to one year in federal prison after pleading guilty to failure to file a tax return, according to the U.S. Attorney in Colorado.
Shyrock will also have to pay nearly $431,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, prosecutors said, for income he failed to report to the IRS while operating “Boobies Rock!” and other businesses from 2011 to 2013.
“Schemes to conceal and insulate wealth in order to evade income tax, such as those utilized by Shryock do not ‘rock,’ ” Steven Osborne, an IRS special agent based in Denver, said in a statement. “They are unfair to every taxpayer who obeys the law.”
Shyrock and his businesses made more than $2.4 million between 2011 and 2012, prosecutors said.
From April 2011 to June 2013, “Boobies Rock! — which was technically a for-profit business — held as many as 4,500 promotional events at sporting events and bars across the country, hawking breast cancer awareness merchandise, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Models who were selling the merchandise at those events would tell bar owners and others that a large portion of what they were raising — anywhere from 40 to 90 percent — would be sent to cancer-related groups, according to the attorney general’s office. The charities “Boobies Rock!” said it was helping never saw the money, though.
Until they threatened to sue, that is.
Eventually, “Boobies Rock!” donated at least $75,000 to the breast cancer charities it was purporting to help all along, the Associated Press reports. That was only to avoid getting sued by Pink Fund, a Detroit-based group, and another organization that realized “Boobies Rock!” was using their groups’ names without permission.
Shyrock pleaded guilty to a separate charity fraud case in 2016, CBS Denver reports, after getting caught taking Serta mattresses that were donated to a charity for refugees and selling them himself to make a profit. Shyrock was sentenced to 90 days in jail in that case.
“This was a fraud against the public. Again,” Judge Thomas Ensor told Shyrock in court, CBS reports. “He’s smart, he’s slick, he dances on the edge, and people who do that always, always, always fall off.”
Prosecutors said Shyrock and an accomplice who worked at the charity for refugees stole more than $1 million in mattresses, the Denver Channel reports.
