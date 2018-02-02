This California woman was reported missing. Then she was spotted on ‘The Bachelor’

If you’re a fan of “The Bachelor,” there’s probably very little that surprises you. Cattiness, lots of kissing, tearful moments.
But the show may have broken new ground after one of the contestants, Bekah Martinez, of Fresco, Calif., was reported as a missing person in November.
As one of the show’s more popular and feisty contestants, the 22-year-old Martinez is far from missing. She’s trying to win the heart of race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Here’s what happened: According to the North Coast Journal, Martinez was one of the 35 people listed on the California Department of Justice's website as missing from Humboldt County. Photos of the missing were posted on the newspaper’s Facebook page and readers were asked if they recognized any of them.
Sure enough, someone noticed that one of the young women looked a lot like Martinez. And that’s because it was.
Martinez, who works as a nanny in Los Angeles, was reported missing by her worried mother on Nov. 18 after not having heard from her daughter since Nov. 12, the Journal reported. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office told the Journal that Martinez had reportedly gone to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm.
After the Journal contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, they confirmed she was no longer considered missing.
Martinez, who has not granted an interview during her stint on “The Bachelor,” joked about the incident on her Twitter feed, @whats_ur_sign_.
MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?? https://t.co/iYnxQCIZBt— bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018
Martinez did not respond to a request for comment on Friday, but her fans had plenty to say.
A weed farm I think I'm in love— kevin t. kroencke (@kevintkroencke) February 2, 2018
i hope they find you— Greg (@pennywiseass) February 2, 2018
where’s my article I am also not missing.— Nick Leng (@nick_leng) February 2, 2018
if arie doesn't choose you then i'll gladly take his place, queen— emma (@e_hooves) February 2, 2018
“The Bachelor” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays on ABC.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
