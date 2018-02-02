National

Super Bowl LII game time, halftime details and everything else you need to know

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

February 02, 2018 03:10 PM

Are you ready for some football?

On Sunday, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off in Super Bowl LII, a rematch for the two teams 13 years after the Patriots won 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX.

It has the makings of a good game — the Patriots were ranked fourth in total offense during the 2017 NFL season, while the Eagles were second in total defense.

Here’s what you need to know about the big game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

What time is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.

What about the half time show?

If you’re really just tuning in for Justin Timerblake, you might be dissapointed to know there is no definite schedule for the half time show. It really just depends on the pace of the game. But Entertainment Weekly wrote that you can probably expect Timberlake to appear on your TV sometime around 8 p.m.

And who is singing the national anthem?

Pink, the acrobatic pop star, will belt out the national anthem right before the two teams fight it out on the gridiron.

What network/channel will the Super Bowl be on?

You can watch the Patriots and Eagles duke it out on NBC.

Can I stream the game, too?

Yep. Just log onto your computer and head over to NBC.com or NBCSports.com. NFL and Yahoo Sports apps will also let you watch the game on Android and Apple mobile devices.

So, who is favored to win?

Currently favored by 4.5 points, the Patriots are expected to pull off another Super Bowl victory against the Eagles, according to CBS Sports. If that prediction holds up, New England would have its sixth Super Bowl victory, while the Eagles would notch their first if they come out on top.

Amazon’s Alexa also seems to have a pretty strong opinion about who she thinks will — or perhaps should — win.

More Videos

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

Pause
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 1:06

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims

White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting 1:59

White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting

Alexa struggles to say 'Patriots,' but reveals it's 'flying with the Eagles'

It appears that Amazon’s Alexa is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LII. James Kiernan of Montclair, New Jersey posted a video on Twitter where he asks Alexa who will win the game on February 4.

James Kiernan via Storyful

Meanwhile, Fiona the beloved hippo seemed to indicate that the Eagles will soar to victory.

And President Donald Trump said he “better not get involved” when reporters asked him for a prediction on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More Videos

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

Pause
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 1:06

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims

White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting 1:59

White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting

Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions

Will a golden eagle favor fowl friends the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots for Super Bowl 52 or flock to Tom Brady's team? Watch Topaz and other animals make their big game predictions.

Meta ViersMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

Pause
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 0:08

Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 1:06

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims

White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting 1:59

White House: ‘Premature’ to talk about gun laws after Vegas shooting

Watch boiling water turn to snow

View More Video