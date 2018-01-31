Chili-eating bus driver hit pedestrians, suit says. It was his 40th crash in 10 years

Emily Frank and her father were heading home from a restaurant in Cincinnati in January 2016 when it happened. The last thing she heard from him were his screams.
They had both waited for the pedestrian sign to tell them to walk. It wasn’t until they were in the middle of the intersection that they saw the 14-ton Metro bus heading toward them, according to a lawsuit.
By the time they did see the bus, there was no time to get out of the way, the suit said. The bus drove into them, knocking Emily Frank to the ground and dragging her 73-year-old father, Stephen, under it while it kept moving through the intersection, the suit said.
The city bus driver, Tyrone Patrick, didn’t stop the vehicle until after its front and back wheels ran over Frank’s leg and her father was under the rear of the bus, the suit said. Stephen Frank eventually died of his injuries. Emily Frank suffered injuries that resulted in permanent deformity, the suit said.
In just moments their lives changed forever, Emily Frank later told a courtroom after Patrick pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to three years of probation in August 2016, WLWT 5 reported. A contrite Patrick pleaded for forgiveness at the sentencing hearing, vowing "to make a difference.” The case was swiftly resolved.
While Patrick is to blame in the deadly crash, he’s not the only one culpable, according to a lawsuit filed last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. The negligence suit seeks at least $25,000 from the fired driver and his former employer, the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority.
Patrick remained employed by SORTA for 10 years, despite the fact that he had been involved in 39 accidents as a Metro bus driver from the date he was hired, the 40th being the one that killed Stephen Frank, the suit said.
Patrick, who’d had other instances of distracted or unsafe driving, had been eating a cup of chili when he was driving the night of the fatal crash, the suit said. He’d looked down to throw his chili in the trash when he was turning into the intersection. SORTA had a duty to protect Emily and her father from harm, the suit said, by employing safe and trained drivers, which it failed to do in this instance, according to the suit.
A spokeswoman for SORTA told the Cincinnati Enquirer she couldn’t comment on pending litigation. Court records don’t list an attorney for Patrick in the civil case.
