A bully snatched this girl's wig off, video shows. Now she's sending him a message.

Wigs used to provide a sense of comfort for 16-year-old Lulu Williams.
The high school student from Franklin, Tennessee, has eczema and psoriasis, which caused scalp issues that make her hair patchy, according to WBRC. So Williams turned to wigs.
“I’ve never told anyone because I was embarrassed by it,” she told WBRC, “and I felt like I’m not as beautiful as all these other girls because my hair is like this.”
Then on Friday, a student at Franklin High School ripped off her wig while another recorded it and posted the video on social media, WSMV reported.
Never miss a local story.
“When they tore that off me, I felt basically naked and I felt so insecure myself and just terrible,” she told WSMV. “My hair is like my one place where I can feel safe, and I loved having wigs to express myself.”
Her mother Myckelle Williams took to Facebook to post the video — titled “weave snatchin” — which shows a male student quickly ripping off the girl’s hair and sprinting down the high school hallway.
Lulu said she tried to hide in a bathroom after the student snatched off her wig, which was pinned and glued to her scalp. But a student continued to record her.
“She followed me in there, was laughing, videotaping me over the stall,” she told NewsChannel5.
“They followed her to the bathroom as she screamed and cried,” her mother added on Facebook, “and proceeded to tape her OVER the stall as she cried and begged for her wig.”
Yesterday I received a call from my youngest daughter screaming and crying on the phone, for me to come and get her from...Posted by Myckelle Williams on Saturday, January 27, 2018
Myckelle wrote that she also took her daughter to the hospital, where the teenager was treated for abrasions and whiplash.
It was the realization of Lulu’s worst fears, her mother said to WBRC.
“She’s like, ‘What if someone took my wig off?’ She’s like so scared about it all the time,” she said. “It was like the main thing she always thought of.”
So Lulu decided to send a message to the student who did it — and shaved her head.
Now, she’ll be seen around Franklin High School without a wig and sporting sporting her bald head.
“My hair was one of my biggest insecurities so I felt like he had taken my power and I wanted it back,” she told NewsChannel5. “When I walk around with a bald head he’ll know that he didn’t do anything but give me more power to speak out to other people.”
Dr. Mike Looney, the superintendent of Williamson County Schools, addressed the issue in a tweet on Monday, writing that “the administration and law enforcement are on it.”
For those concerned about the incident at FHS late Friday, the administration and law enforcement are on it. Please remember when you retweet, share, or react to social media posts, you give those in the wrong even more attention.— Dr. Mike Looney (@wcsDirofSchools) January 29, 2018
As her mom vows to press charges, Lulu wonders why a person would violate someone like that in the first place.
“It’s not funny," she told WSMV. “You don’t do that to a person. Like, if you wouldn’t like that, why would you do that to other people?”
Comments