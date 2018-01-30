A body is found hanging from a tree. It had been there for months, coroner says

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a passerby found a person hanging from a tree limb in a wooded area in Gaffney, South Carolina.
The body was discovered around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.
“The male subject appears to have been dead for months,” Fowler said. “He was hanging from a tree limb by a small cloth rope that had been attached to his neck.”
Fowler says clothing and other means will be used in an attempt to identify the person, whose autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Never miss a local story.
Local law enforcement, along with Fowler, are reviewing missing person files to assist with the investigation and identification process.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments