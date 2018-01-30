A naked man broke into a newspaper office, cops say. His 911 call was an accident

Officers responding to a hang-up 911 call early Tuesday from the Ephrata Review newspaper offices in Pennsylvania found a shattered glass door – and something less routine.
Police encountered 28-year-old Brendan Alan Weaver, who was “naked and clearly under the influence of a controlled substance,” in a hallway, according to an Ephrata Police Department release.
He had ransacked the newspaper offices, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage, police reported.
“Police suspect that Weaver accidentally called 911 from an office phone,” according to the department. He faces burglary charges in the 4 a.m. incident.
Ephrata, located in Lancaster County southeast of Harrisburg, Penn., has a population of about 13,000, according to the borough’s website.
