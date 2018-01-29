An animatronic Ursula on the Ariel’s Undersea Adventure ride in Disney California Adventure lost her head Sunday.
Disney’s animatronic Ursula lost her head Sunday. That’s not a figure of speech

By Don Sweeney

January 29, 2018 05:46 PM

Ursula, the octopoidal villainess of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” can be pretty frightening even at the best of times.

On Sunday, some visitors on the Ariel’s Undersea Adventure ride at Disney’s California Adventure got an extra scare when the head on the animatronic Ursula on the ride fell off, according to multiple posts on Twitter. The decapitated undersea enchantress continued singing and gyrating while her head hung down her chest on cables.

While some visitors took the sight in stride, others found it more traumatic, according to Twitter user @dizzymissy, who posted a video of the headless animatronic from the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

“Immediately after we got off we were ushered out along with everyone else, and the employees looked very concerned,” she told The Huffington Post. “Many people had seen Ursula decapitated, including kids who understandably were upset. It was a pretty freaky thing to see.”

Cue the inevitable “poor unfortunate souls” jokes.

Coincidentally, the head also apparently fell off the auctioneer in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride on Sunday at Disneyland Paris, according to posts by visitors.

At least one poster knew who to blame.

Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment, reported The San Francisco Chronicle.

