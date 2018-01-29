A driver on her phone led a wild chase through 10 fences and into a creek, cops say

When Northern California police tried to stop a woman driving while talking on her phone Monday morning, they probably had no idea what they were in for.
Marlena Hines, 32, of Oregon, led police on a 10-minute chase starting at 9 a.m. from downtown Redding to a street south of town that normally dead-ends, according to a Redding Police Department post on Facebook. That didn’t stop her.
“The driver was able to make it through ten different fences before she parked her car and decided to make a run for it,” police wrote.
Hines drove through several barbed wire fences into a pasture before jumping out of her car, Sgt. Les James of the Redding Police Department told The Redding Record Searchlight. Then she waded across Churn Creek to an island, where she became stranded before giving up and wading back to police waiting on the bank for her.
“She doesn’t seem to be a congenial person,” James told the publication. The Facebook post by police said Hines was arrested on several charges without detailing them. Police are still investigating why she fled.
