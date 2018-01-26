What to do if an Immigration or Border Patrol officer confronts you

More Videos 0:51 New Jersey couple marries in courthouse bathroom after groom's mom falls ill Pause 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 3:13 'Send a message!' prosecutor tells jurors at Macon murder trial 0:54 'Nothing like this ever happened,' neighbor says after shooting 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 0:59 Robbery victim reportedly trying to sell drone, headphones 4:27 Cop Shop Podcast: Macon mom causes dental-office stir 1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 0:32 Macon baseball team owner describes what fans can expect in inaugural season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On Friday, January 19, 2018, U.S. border patrol officials boarded a Greyhound bus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and demanded proof of citizenship from every passenger. Florida Immigrant Coalition 1-888-600-5762

