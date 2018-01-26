Teacher ‘brainwashed’ teen into sexual relationship, then tried to kill his wife, cops say

Her throat slit, Amanda Chelekis bled as her then-husband dialed a number in the phone.
But James Chelekis, a middle school math teacher from Michigan, wasn’t calling 911, police say. He was chatting with the 14-year-old girl he had been having a sexual relationship with for nearly a year, according to the Detroit Free Press.
“He asked why I hadn’t bled out yet. I was constantly praying to find a way to live,’’ Amanda Chelekis said in court, according to the Free Press. “I told him I was going to die very soon if he didn’t do something and he would regret it the rest of his life.’’
It took 55 minutes for him to call 911 — and only after the middle school student urged him to do so, WOODTV reported.
Never miss a local story.
James Chelekis pleaded no contest to assault with intent to murder in early January, according to MLive.com. He also submitted a guilty plea to two charges of first-degree criminal-sexual conduct for having a sexual relationship with a student.
On Tuesday, he was sentenced to between 15 and 40 years for the sex charges and 30 to 60 years for the attempted murder, which he will serve at the same time, the Free Press wrote. Defense attorneys argued he acted the way he did because of mental health issues.
Amanda Chelekis said her ex-husband attacked her in their house after they had talked about his affair, which she did not know at the time involved a student.
“He came out of the closet behind me, my head was tipped back resting on the back of the chair with my eyes closed,” she said, according to WOODTV. “Standing behind me, he kissed my forehead and slit my throat from one side to the other.”
When officers got to the house at around 5:50 a.m., James Chelekis said his wife fell during an argument and accidentally cut her throat with a knife he armed himself with, MLive.com wrote. But she accused her then-husband of attempted murder, and police say she had wounds on her hands that indicated she was defending herself from an attack.
Police say they found text messages that suggested a sexual relationship between the math teacher and the teenage student.
The teen’s mother wrote in a letter to the court that her daughter had been “brainwashed” by the teacher, the Free Press reported.
“He robbed our daughter of her innocence and childhood,’’ the letter read. “And that is something that she can never get back.’’
James Chelekis cried in court as his ex-wife spoke of the impact the attempted murder will eventually have on their two young children, according to WOODTV.
“Someday when it is developmentally appropriate,” she said, “I have to tell (my children) their father is not with us because he tried to kill me.”
Comments