How Burger King is trying to explain net neutrality with Whoppers

How would you explain the repeal of Net Neutrality? Burger King does it with Whoppers. The Federal Communications Commission recently repealed the Obama-era rules, giving internet service providers permission to slow or block websites and charge more for faster speeds. @BurgerKing Instagram

