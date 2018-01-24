Twelve shots fired at a busy intersection in midday shootout, video shows

More Videos 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow Pause 2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 1:00 One chilling detail ups Barberitos, Chevron killings to 'a whole different level' 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 3:09 'I begged him not to kill my son,' grieving woman says 2:00 Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Florida police were seeking the public's help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured the shooting on the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect, identified as Jeremy Olds. Police said they were seeking the public's assistance to locate the suspect in the silver Lexus, identified as Jonathan James Harris. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.

