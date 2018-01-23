A mother of two was driving to have her third child. She didn't see the black ice.

Desiree Strout lost control of her car on black ice as she drove to have her third child.
Strout, a 27-year-old mother of two girls, was driving in a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with Harry Weeks, who police believe to be her husband, and her 8-year-old daughter, according to Central Maine. They were headed to the hospital so Strout, who was 9 months pregnant, could have a medically induced birth.
It was 7 a.m. Monday when Strout lost control of her car at an intersection, Central Maine reported. Strout’s car slammed into a snowbank, then rolled onto a frozen pond, making impact on the drivers side.
They were all rushed to Reddington Fairview Hospital, where they were going to in the first place, according to WGME.
Never miss a local story.
Police: Pregnant woman in Skowhegan accident died in ambulance on way to hospital - The baby Desiree Strout of Canaan was carrying was delivered by C-section and transferred to EMMC in Bangor, but the hospital has declined to provide information on th... https://t.co/61tiiFtzUD— CentralMaine.com Robot (@CentralMeKJMS) January 23, 2018
Strout died — but her baby survived after it was delivered by C-Section, police told the Patch. Weeks suffered a lacerated liver and punctured lung while the 8-year-old had just minor injuries. The baby is in critical condition.
It’s news that saddened Franny MacMichael Clark, who described himself to Central Maine as a family friend of the victim.
“The times that I was around her, she was a very loving mother,” Clark told the outlet. “Her oldest daughter, Delanie, is such a smart little cookie and I know Desiree home-schooled her kids, so you could tell, it was evident, that she spent a lot of time with them and teaching them.
“She was a sweetheart.”
Comments