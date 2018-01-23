Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

National

A mother of two was driving to have her third child. She didn't see the black ice.

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

January 23, 2018 12:43 PM

Desiree Strout lost control of her car on black ice as she drove to have her third child.

Strout, a 27-year-old mother of two girls, was driving in a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with Harry Weeks, who police believe to be her husband, and her 8-year-old daughter, according to Central Maine. They were headed to the hospital so Strout, who was 9 months pregnant, could have a medically induced birth.

It was 7 a.m. Monday when Strout lost control of her car at an intersection, Central Maine reported. Strout’s car slammed into a snowbank, then rolled onto a frozen pond, making impact on the drivers side.

They were all rushed to Reddington Fairview Hospital, where they were going to in the first place, according to WGME.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Strout died — but her baby survived after it was delivered by C-Section, police told the Patch. Weeks suffered a lacerated liver and punctured lung while the 8-year-old had just minor injuries. The baby is in critical condition.

It’s news that saddened Franny MacMichael Clark, who described himself to Central Maine as a family friend of the victim.

“The times that I was around her, she was a very loving mother,” Clark told the outlet. “Her oldest daughter, Delanie, is such a smart little cookie and I know Desiree home-schooled her kids, so you could tell, it was evident, that she spent a lot of time with them and teaching them.

“She was a sweetheart.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot
President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

View More Video