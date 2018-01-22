‘Do you have bud?’ Be careful who you ask for weed, cops warn, sparking fiery debate

If you’re looking for drugs, better double-check the number before you text. That’s a tip from police in Gainesville, Florida, who posted a text exchange with one of its officers to Facebook on Saturday.
“Hey do you have bud I might need some,” reads the text an officer received.
The cop replied with a photo of his badge and this message: “I think you have the wrong number. Drugs are no good for you.”
The errant texter replied, “Oh my god, I’m so sorry,” with a shocked face emoji.
Never miss a local story.
The police department’s Facebook post of the exchange includes this tip: “PSA: If you’re looking to score drugs....please double check the number before you text.”
The post had 6,000 likes and 1,700 shares by Monday morning. In the more than 300 comments, a passionate debate broke out over marijuana and law enforcement.
Some commenters took police to task for focusing their attention on pot smokers rather than more serious offenders.
“Drugs are bad but this person was probably just planning to smoke, play video games all day and eat a whole bag of Doritos,” wrote Brandi Carroll. “Harmless. Go get the heroine dealers/ users and bath salt zombies.”
“The worst part of drugs is the chance you’ll have to deal with an armed, overzealous, robot who has no problem enforcing unjust, unconstitutional, freedom and personal responsibility killing laws at the point of a gun and the threat of violence,” wrote John Smith.
“Dont lie, there's absolutely nothing remotely bad about marijuana,” wrote Sam Collins. “Literally everything bad about it was completely made up propaganda, even its scary mexican sounding name. Cmon gpd, yall need to own up to the facts and be a force for good, not revenue generation.”
Others pointed out that police were not exactly in hot pursuit of anyone – at least in this case.
“Um... He came to the police.... Not the other way around,” wrote Becki Holcomb.
And some commenters simply found the misguided texts hilarious.
“That guy is sitting somewhere super paranoid now,” wrote Darrell Hammonds. “Probably changed phones and numbers.”
“Probably changed his drawers,” added Terry McMullen.
Comments