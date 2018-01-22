More Videos

  Senate moves closer to ending government shutdown

    On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending.

On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending.
On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending. SENATE TV via AP

National

Senate passes deal to end government shutdown

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 22, 2018 12:30 PM

The U.S. Senate has passed a deal to end the shutdown of the federal government, now in its third day.

The Senate voted 81-18 Monday to invoke cloture to end a filibuster over a short-term funding bill to reopen the federal government, which had shut down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Senators began voting later Monday on the actual funding bill, which will go to the House of Representatives for a vote and then to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., introduced the deal, which provides full funding for the federal government through Feb. 8 and reauthorizes the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, saying “we need to move forward.” The proposal includes a commitment to take up immigration issues, including the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, policy before the new Feb. 8 deadline.

“This immigration debate will have a level playing field at the outset and an amendment process that is fair to all sides,” McConnell said. “And it would be my strong preference for the Senate to consider a proposal that can actually be signed into law.”

Democrats said they had reached a deal with Republicans to reopen the government and proceed with debate on immigration.

“While this procedure will not satisfy everyone on both sides, it is a path forward. It is a good solution, and I will vote for it,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“In a few hours, the government will reopen,” Schumer said. “We have a lot to do.”

Some Democrats, however, voted against ending the filibuster. They include Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also voted against the proposal, as did some Republicans, including Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

The cloture vote had been scheduled for 1 a.m. Monday but was pushed back to noon ET after negotiations between Republicans and Democrats initially appeared to stall Sunday night.

Democrats had filibustered a short-term spending bill in the Senate during negotiations with the White House and Republicans over CHIP and immigration. Without funding, much of the federal government shut down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

