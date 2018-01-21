Workers applying grease to light poles in Philadelphia are jokingly calling themselves the “Crisco Cops.”
Workers applying grease to light poles in Philadelphia are jokingly calling themselves the “Crisco Cops.” Screen grab from Twitter
Workers applying grease to light poles in Philadelphia are jokingly calling themselves the “Crisco Cops.” Screen grab from Twitter

National

City coats its light poles in grease in hopes of keeping happy NFL fans on the ground

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 02:49 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Workers in Philadelphia are greasing light poles in a bid to prevent fans from climbing up them after the NFC Championship game.

Officials say the grease should make the poles too slippery to climb.

The workers applying the grease are jokingly calling themselves the “Crisco Cops.”

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in the championship game on Sunday night. The winning team will earn a spot in the Super Bowl.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot
President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

View More Video