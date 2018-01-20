He said to ‘come get’ his weed on Facebook — and officers found more than that, police say

“Come get it.”
That’s what 26-year-old Andrew Konchinsky of Franklin, Indiana, posted on Facebook alongside an image of what appeared to be medical marijuana, according to charging documents obtained by Fox59.
Police told WRIC they decided to take Konchinsky up on his offer after someone tipped them off about his social media post fourteen hours after he posted it. They allegedly found more than just Konchinsky and one bag of pot at the house he was staying at.
One of the people who lives next to that house, identified only as “Justin” by WRIC, told the TV station that he looked outside Wednesday morning and “saw a whole mess of cops out there.”
“I saw a couple officers carry out a couple totes with the lids propped open with paper bags and stuff like that,” he said of the 10:30 a.m. drug raid. “It’s always very quiet around here. You know, I’ve known them across the street for years.”
Inside the home, officers allegedly found over an ounce of marijuana, items to package pot, needles and a gun in the home, the Daily Journal reported.
Seven people were arrested and charged with crimes ranging from felony charges of possessing a syringe and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Those arrested included five adult residents in their 20s and 30s, including Konchinsky, and two homeowners in their 60s.
One of those arrested also told police that meth, heroin and cocaine were sold out of the house, the Daily Journal reported charging documents as saying. The two homeowners allegedly admitted that they knew drugs were in their house.
Both homeowners face a charge of maintaining a public nuisance, according to the Daily Journal.
Johnson County Prosecutor Bradley Cooper told WRIC that “if you’re going to sell marijuana on social media, you’re probably going to get a knock on your door and your residence searched.”
Officers even found the bag of medical marijuana that sparked it all, he added to the TV station.
“Didn’t get it sold yet, no.”
Comments