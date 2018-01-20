This judge said ‘God’ told him to ask a jury to acquit suspected sex trafficker

A Texas judge said God called on him to interrupt jury deliberations in a sex trafficking case in order to attempt to sway jurors.
Judge Jack Robison tried to convince jurors that the defendant, 32-year-old Gloria E. Romero-Perez, was not guilty of the charges she faced in Comal County, Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The judge later apologized for the interruption but stood by his actions because “when God tells me I got to do something, I got to do it,” according to the Austin American-Statesman.
But the jury found Romero-Perez guilty of trafficking her teenage niece despite the judge’s actions. Robison later recused himself from the sentencing phase of the case.
Romero-Perez, who was acquitted of a second charge related to trafficking, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung reported.
This isn’t the first time Robison’s conduct has been questioned. He was reprimanded for exceeding “the scope of his authority” by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct following a restroom confrontation in 2009. After a man called him a fool, Robison ordered the man be jailed for a month, according to the American-Statesman. The man was released two days later, after an investigation of the incident.
The incident last week could prompt another investigation by the Commission.
The American-Statesman reported Robison did not return a request for comment.
Reaction to Robison’s conduct was filled with outrage as many online saw it as a disregard for the separation of church and state.
In Texas, in a SEX TRAFFICKING TRIAL, Judge Jack Robinson interrupted the trial to make the announcement that God has told him the defendant is innocent. Not for the first time either. The jury disagreed, the defendant will spend the next 25 years behind bars. CHURCH & STATE.— lois mcdade (@irishgilly) January 20, 2018
A Judge in Texas interrupted a jury to say God told him the defendant was innocent. Can we stop putting religious zealots in positions of power? https://t.co/zIAbGK0JiT— Donald Trump Is A White Supremacist (@LOLBeReasonable) January 20, 2018
WTH kind of judge is this? This is what the #WomensMarch2018 is about. Texas judge pushes jury for acquittal in child trafficking case, saying God told him to do it https://t.co/gHx9YLemLe— Marti (@dogleaps) January 20, 2018
God told me all the $100 bills in America belonged to me, so watch your wallet.https://t.co/GPub9ckIqv— (((Katha Pollitt))) (@KathaPollitt) January 20, 2018
God told me this Texas judge should retire immediately.— Virginia Hutcheon (@vhutcheon) January 20, 2018
Did God do it in his Morgan Freeman voice? That's my favorite.— PoochDoggie Dogg (@pooch_doggie) January 19, 2018
