What happens in a government shutdown?

More Videos 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow Pause 1:30 2017 was a tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 0:54 'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 2:17 GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:39 Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response 1:35 Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon 2:26 Macon-Bibb mayor on why new sales tax is critical to future 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Government shutdown or government breakdown? Congress has until December 11, 2015 to compromise on the budget before a potential government shutdown. But when a government shutdown looms, the conflict is rarely about a "clash of values" — as McClatchy Political Editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma explains, it's a sign that Washington is unable to do its job. Congress has until December 11, 2015 to compromise on the budget before a potential government shutdown. But when a government shutdown looms, the conflict is rarely about a "clash of values" — as McClatchy Political Editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma explains, it's a sign that Washington is unable to do its job. McClatchy Natalie Fertig

Congress has until December 11, 2015 to compromise on the budget before a potential government shutdown. But when a government shutdown looms, the conflict is rarely about a "clash of values" — as McClatchy Political Editor Steven "Buzz" Thomma explains, it's a sign that Washington is unable to do its job. McClatchy Natalie Fertig