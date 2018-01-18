Wells Fargo just paid my bills twice, people say. They’re on hold for hours to fix it

More Videos

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Pause
Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman 1:49

Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman

Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple 2:35

Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple

Trump to NRA: ‘I will never ever let you down’ 2:20

Trump to NRA: ‘I will never ever let you down’

'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school 0:54

'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response 1:39

Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response

Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon 1:35

Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon

  • A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo

    In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices.

In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. Meta Viers McClatchy
In 2016 Wells Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties to settle allegations that its employees created more than 2 million unauthorized customer accounts to meet aggressive sales goals. Soon after, the Observer and other media outlets reported that the U.S. Attorney’s offices in Charlotte and San Francisco, where the bank has major employment hubs, were also probing the practices. Meta Viers McClatchy

National

Wells Fargo just paid my bills twice, people say. They’re on hold for hours to fix it

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

January 18, 2018 08:45 AM

Paying a bill once is enough — getting charged twice for no reason is too much.

That’s what reportedly happened Wednesday night to some Wells Fargo customers, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Hilary O’Byrne, a communications manager at Wells Fargo, confirmed in a statement to the Statesman that some people experienced an incorrect transaction.

“We are aware of the online Bill Pay situation which was caused by an internal processing error,” Wells Fargo communications manager Hilary O’Byrne said in a statement late Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

People aired their grievances in tweets.

They also complained of long wait times to be connected with a customer service representative.

“Had an issue with my Wells Fargo online account,” wrote a Twitter user named TJ Parks. “On hold for 2 hours, transferred twice, one dropped call and still no solution.......hmmmm”

But there’s no reason to wait on the phone, O’Byrne told the Statesman.

“We are currently working to correct it, and there is no action required for impacted customers at this time,” her statement read. “Any fees or charges that may have been incurred as a result of this error will be taken care of. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Wells Fargo tweeted that the issue was resolved Thursday morning.

But not everyone was happy with the bank’s response.

“Sorry doesn’t even come close to making up for all of the stress and chaos this caused,” one person responded to the tweet. “I make a simple error and get charged a minimum of $35. You take over $1500 of my hard earned money I’m supposed to be ok with a simple “sorry”?!”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Pause
Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman 1:49

Paul Manafort: The rise and fall of President Trump's former campaign chairman

Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple 2:35

Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple

Trump to NRA: ‘I will never ever let you down’ 2:20

Trump to NRA: ‘I will never ever let you down’

'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school 0:54

'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:29

'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 2:17

GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons'

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:17

Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon

Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response 1:39

Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response

Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon 1:35

Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

View More Video