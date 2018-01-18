FBI investigating whether Russian money went to NRA to help Trump

More Videos 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow Pause 0:54 'I love snow': Macon children enjoy a day off from school 2:17 GBI director says that exploited elderly people were held in 'dungeons' 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:39 Georgia Power social media center to provide quicker customer response 0:48 'I never did it,' Macon man with HIV says of rape allegation 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship 0:52 Macon bridges hazardous due to snow and ice 1:35 Icy road blamed for 2 deaths on I-75 in Macon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump to NRA: ‘I will never ever let you down’ President Trump addressed the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention on April 28, 2017. He’s the first president to do so in more than 30 years. “The eight-year assault on your second amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end,” Trump said. President Trump addressed the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention on April 28, 2017. He’s the first president to do so in more than 30 years. “The eight-year assault on your second amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end,” Trump said. The White House

President Trump addressed the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention on April 28, 2017. He’s the first president to do so in more than 30 years. “The eight-year assault on your second amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end,” Trump said. The White House