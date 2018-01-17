This 15-year-old pony named Richard lost part of his penis due to cancer and frostbite.
This 15-year-old pony named Richard lost part of his penis due to cancer and frostbite. Screen grab from Facebook

It was so cold that part of this pony’s penis broke off. But he’s getting a new one

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 01:54 PM

BRIDGTON, Maine

A Maine animal rescue group says it has raised enough money to save a 15-year-old pony that lost part of its penis due to cancer and frostbite.

Bridgton-based Animal Rescue Unit took over care of the pony that was suffering from cancer and an infection. Brogan Horton said temperatures plummeting to 25 below exacerbated the problem, causing part of the animal’s flesh to break off during an examination.

The animal, named Richard, will be spared from being euthanized thanks to a fundraising campaign that surpassed its goal of raising $4,000 for care, including reconstruction.

The fundraising page says the surgery “will effectively be removing, shortening, and creating a new penis for Richard!”

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $5,000 had been raised.

Horton said the goal is for the pony to live the remainder of its life pain-free. She said the pony has more than half his life left.

