Smoking car strikes, drags cop during dramatic hit-and-run in New York's Times Square

Kiefer Dixon said it’s not uncommon for him to film fancy cars in New York City’s Times Square.
But just before midnight on Saturday, Dixon told ABC7 that he captured more than just another sweet ride.
In his video, a black Mercedes Benz is seeing speeding down Seventh Avenue with a thick cloud of smoke billowing from behind.
Police told the New York Post that the car had been doing doughnuts in the middle of the street before Dixon started recording. So an officer identified as 26-year-old Ian Wallace approached the driver and stood before his car with his arm raised, according to Pix11.
Never miss a local story.
That’s when the driver of the Mercedes begins to accelerate, hitting Wallace and dragging him for a brief period before the officer is thrown to the ground.
The car then speeds off and begins to weave through busy traffic in Times Square as multiple officers give chase.
Dixon glided alongside gun-wielding officers running after the car, capturing the dramatic hit-and-run and subsequent chase.
“Yo, y’all just saw that live, son,” Dixon shouts as he rides his longboard. “Y’all just saw that live.”
Wallace can be heard shouting as he chases the driver, who allegedly hit other vehicles with the Mercedes as it sped through the cramped streets of New York City, according to the New York Post.
“Get that car, get the car,” Wallace says as he sprints down the street.
But it was no use. The car is nowhere to be found, the video shows, and a group of police officers is left in bewilderment.
“That son just sideswiped all these cars,” Dixon says in the video. “He made it out (of) Times Square.”
Wallace was taken to the hospital with minor injuries in his back, arms, right hip and leg, the New York Post reported. Police, who said they have a partial plate number of the car, are still investigating and no arrests have been made, CBS News reported.
Dixon said he’s still amazed the car managed to evade officers in such a crowded area.
“I thought he would have gone straight down Seventh Avenue,” he told ABC7, “but he hit the right and I'm like, ‘there's no way he's going to make it out of there’.”
But Jay Veras, a New Jersey resident who was in the city that night, told CBS he doesn’t believe the unidentified driver of the car will avoid any consequences.
“They're going to find him," he said. “They're going to find him and when they do, he's going to go to jail.”
Comments