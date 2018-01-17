Chick-fil-A kicked out a breastfeeding mom. People are debating whether that was right.

Macy Hornung said she was breastfeeding her child at a Chick-fil-A in Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday when the “owner” approached her.

“The owner came to our table where I was showing no more than the upper portion of my breast, barely more than what was visible in my shirt and asked me to cover,” she wrote on Facebook. “I tried to explain that I couldn’t, because my baby refuses to be covered and she started harping about the children and men who can see my indecency and I need to cover.”

Hornung said she explained that public breastfeeding is legal in North Dakota, but the manager “told me if I chose not to cover, then she would have to ask me to leave.”

“So I told her my review would reflect my experience,” she wrote, “and I would be relaying the experience in every local mommy group.”

Kimberly Flamm, the manager, apologized on the Chick-fil-A’s Facebook page after Hornung said Flamm “basically kicked me out for breastfeeding without a cover.”

“I ask for your forgiveness on this matter as I learn from it,” Flamm wrote. “My goal is to provide a warm and welcoming environment for all of my guests.”

But that apology hasn’t ended the debate over who was right: a breastfeeding mother looking to nourish her child or a business owner looking to avoid potential controversies?

Many are siding with Hornung.

“There is something fundamentally wrong with the education of this country about the human body, and the sexualization of one of the most basic, natural functions of said body, the feeding of an infant,” a user named Patrick Mahoney wrote while giving the Chick-fil-A a one-star rating on Facebook. “It is even more discouraging that the owner was a woman, giving another woman, a mother, a hard time, when she should understand and know better.”

“Breast feeding is not a crime,” wrote another person named Mike Bean. “If you can’t help but stare then you are the problem, if your children gawk and ask you questions then you need to be a parent and control the situation.”

Blaisey Conklin contended that it’s hypocritical for Chick-fil-A to keep a woman from taking part in a natural aspect of motherhood.

“As a mother who breastfed their child for 2 years, how dare you ask a mother who is doing nothing but nourishing her child in the way GOD intended, to cover up or leave!!” she wrote. “If chick-fil-a is a Christian company then you would think they’d have more knowledge and respect with what God actually intended breast to be used for. Way to go.”

Others agree with Conklin.

“Poor Christian values at this location!!!!!!!!!!!!!” one user wrote.

But not everyone thinks Flamm was in the wrong for asking Hornung to cover up.

“Love your food, staff and management!” a commenter named Laurie Ann Allen Griffith wrote alongside a five-star review. “Great job asking the lady to cover herself. She's only seeking attention by exposing herself.”

A man named Michael Proi pledged “to spend at minimum 15% of my family’s income at your establishment,” while a woman identified as Emily Brown wrote that she thinks “it’s pretty ridiculous that tons of people from other states are giving you bad reviews.”

Tracey Barlow Blake, another commenter, cast doubt on the accusations against Flamm, saying she’s only “been met with politeness and kindness” from employees at the many Chick-fil-A’s she’s visited.

“What class for this manager to publicly apologize to this ‘mother,’” she wrote. “I think there is more to this story then is what being said from this family which is really sad.”

Overall, the Fargo, North Dakota, Chick-fil-A has garnered around 420 five-star reviews and just over 600 one-star reviews on its Facebook.

It’s not the first time that public breastfeeding has sparked debate or conversation. Larissa Waters, an Australian senator, breastfed her 3-month-old daughter in Parliament one month after a bill passed allowing mothers to do just that in parliamentary chambers, PEOPLE Magazine reported in an article titled “13 Moms Who Defended Their Right to Breastfeed in Public.”

And in November, a mother named Brittni Medina was photographed breastfeeding her child in Disneyland while two women behind her watched with apparent unease and disgust, NBC4 wrote.

“No women should be shamed for feeding their baby uncovered,” Medina wrote on Facebook.

According to a 2010 survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 58 percent of Americans think mothers should be able to breastfeed in public. Thirty-two percent of people in that same poll said it is “embarassing” for mothers to breastfeed in front of others.