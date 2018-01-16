Four law enforcement officers shot overnight during York County manhunt

More Videos 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot Pause 1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him 1:57 A single mom raised her son while searching for her murdered fiance for 2 years. 1:14 Watch a Georgia firefighter catch a baby tossed from a burning building 0:55 Hundreds march in MLK Day event in Macon 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:28 Woman dies before Dorothy Street passersby can help her from house fire 2:14 Loaded gun found in student’s jacket at Taylor Elementary 1:10 Sad ending for Dawgs came in a flash 1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship Video Link copy Embed Code copy

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning. Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning. York County Sheriff's Office

