National

Another frozen-biscuit product is being recalled due to listeria concern

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 12, 2018 02:25 PM

Listeria on a Georgia biscuit manufacturer’s production line has caused a Florida-based frozen biscuit brand sold at Publix to be recalled.

And, manufacturer Flowers Foods makes frozen biscuits for several brands. So, expect more to be recalled in the coming days.

Pensacola’s Hom/Ade Foods recalled certain production runs of 15 Mary B’s brand biscuits sold in retail stores over 23 states Tuesday. Publix separately announced the recall of the four Mary B’s brand products it sells: Mary B’s Buttermilk Value Pack Biscuits 44 oz., Mary B’s Southern Made Value Pack Biscuits 44 oz., Mary B’s Buttermilk Tea Biscuits 24 oz., and Mary B’s Thin Buttermilk Biscuits 28.6 oz.

Mary B's 2

As Publix noted, this recall covers only the Mary B’s products with “355,” the manufacturing plant number, following the manufacturer item number on the packaging. Also, the Best By date will be before Sept. 23, 2018, and have an M after it.

That all signifies the biscuits inside as being made at Flowers Foods, a Thomasville, Georgia, company. In a Jan. 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Flowers stated, “The biscuits were produced on a single production line that has been shut down.”

As for what other Flowers customer companies would be recalling biscuits, a Flowers spokesman didn’t answer when directly asked by The Miami Herald via email Thursday. He directed the Herald to the SEC filing, which referred only to “certain third-party customers” who sold the biscuits under their brands.

Listeria causes listeriosis, which infects 1,600 people each year, 260 fatally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pregnant women, newborns, people over 65 and those with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable. Infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth and newborn infections. Fever, diarrhea, muscle aches, loss of balance and convulsions are also symptoms.

  • Listeria is rare but dangerous

    Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't common, it can be very dangerous.

Though this recall also concerns listeria and frozen biscuits, it’s unrelated to T. Marzetti's nationwide frozen biscuit recall that involved several chains’ store brands.

Hom/Ade sent Mary B’s biscuits to Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Califronia, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The Mary B’s products recalled in addition to those sold by Publix are:

▪ Mary B’s Jumbo Buttermilk Biscuits 35 oz.

▪ Mary B’s Buttermilk Biscuits 26.4 oz.

▪ Mary B’s Southern Made Buttermilk Biscuits 26.4 oz.

▪ Mary B’s Butter Taste Value Pack Biscuits 44 oz.

▪ Mary B’s Buttermilk Family Pack Biscuits 60 oz..

▪ Mary B’s Southern Made Family Pack Biscuits 60 oz.

▪ Mary B’s Butter Taste Family Pack Biscuits 60 oz.

▪ Mary B’s Buttermilk 0 Trans Fat 220 ct. Bulk Biscuits

▪ Mary B’s Buttermilk Biscuits 220 ct. Bulk Biscuits

▪ Mary B’s Made With Whole Grain 220 ct. Bulk Biscuits

▪ Mary B’s 3.5 oz. Jumbo Buttermilk 144 ct. Bulk Biscuits

Hom/Ade customers with questions can call 1-855-562-7773, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

  • What to do if you think you have a recalled product

    There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly.

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

