He won a national championship ring. But he had another ring on his mind.

0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot Pause

2:00 College Football National Championship photos by Beau Cabell

2:26 Best Photos by Jason Vorhees during the National Championship

2:10 Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship

1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

1:21 Five things to know about the College Football Playoff National Championship

3:44 Cop Shop Podcast: Man pees on pharmacy wall

1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street

0:38 Pedestrian struck, killed on I-75 near Byron