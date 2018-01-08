Alberto Saavedra Lopez was arrested at a job interview with Cottonwood police.
Alberto Saavedra Lopez was arrested at a job interview with Cottonwood police. Cottonwood Police Department
Alberto Saavedra Lopez was arrested at a job interview with Cottonwood police. Cottonwood Police Department

National

A robbery suspect applied for a job with police. The interview didn't go well.

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

January 08, 2018 11:29 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A man suspected of robbing his employer didn’t let that stop him from pursuing a job opportunity with a local police department.

Alberto Saavedra Lopez had allegedly stole $5,000 from a bank he worked at in Cottonwood, Arizona in 2016, FOX 10 reported. After the theft was reported that October, police said, Lopez quit his job and moved to Phoenix, where he refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to the news station.

But police said Lopez, 32, apparently returned to the city and applied for a dispatch job with Cottonwood police in December, according to 12 News. A warrant that had been issued for Lopez’s arrest had come up during the background check, the Arizona Republic newspaper reported.

Police scheduled a job interview with Lopez, 12 News reported. When Lopez showed up on Thursday, he was arrested for felony theft.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police also made it clear that Lopez’s job prospects would not include employment with Cottonwood police. They told Lopez he was “out of the running”, The Republic reported.

Related stories from The Telegraph

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

    Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

View More Video