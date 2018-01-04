The girl walked home alone wearing headphones. What she didn’t hear killed her.

0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot Pause

0:35 Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner

1:33 Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash

2:01 Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth

1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

1:13 Residents in Georgia enjoy snow fall

0:52 Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

2:17 He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience

1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street