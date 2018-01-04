Watch armed robber beg for help after workers lock him inside store

More Videos 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot Pause 0:35 Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner 1:33 Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash 2:01 Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:13 Residents in Georgia enjoy snow fall 0:52 Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 2:17 He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 0:58 'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man locked inside store he tried to rob stops to pray before arrest A man locked inside a Houston, Texas, store he was trying to rob on April 27, 2017, stopped to pray before being arrested, after multiple other attempts to escape. This video released by the Houston Police Robbery Divisions shows John Bell entering the Latino Cellular store, where he walked around the counter to demand money from the cash register. The employee refused and walked out of the store with other customers, locking the Bell in from the outside to call police. While police were enroute, Bell can be seen shooting at the door to try to escape, but was unsuccessful. Then, as police arrive, Bell can be heard praying and seen dropping to his knees. On December 18, 2017, Bell pleaded guilty to robbery charges and was sentenced to five years in prison. A man locked inside a Houston, Texas, store he was trying to rob on April 27, 2017, stopped to pray before being arrested, after multiple other attempts to escape. This video released by the Houston Police Robbery Divisions shows John Bell entering the Latino Cellular store, where he walked around the counter to demand money from the cash register. The employee refused and walked out of the store with other customers, locking the Bell in from the outside to call police. While police were enroute, Bell can be seen shooting at the door to try to escape, but was unsuccessful. Then, as police arrive, Bell can be heard praying and seen dropping to his knees. On December 18, 2017, Bell pleaded guilty to robbery charges and was sentenced to five years in prison. Houston Police Robbery Division via Storyful

