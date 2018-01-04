A Tulsa boy’s family is amazed he survived a horrific crash after stealing a vehicle for the fourth time in a week.
The boy kept stealing cars to get back to his mom. The last time he crashed at 100 mph, cops say

By Max Londberg

January 04, 2018 12:45 PM

An Oklahoma family is amazed a 7-year-old boy is still alive after stealing a car, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph and flipping it three times — all while not wearing a seat belt, police said.

“He definitely has a guardian angel!” wrote Cyndi Hulbert-Nichols, the boy’s mother, on Facebook. She told local media it was the fourth time in a week that her son had stolen a vehicle.

Chance Warden of Tulsa suffered bruises in the Tuesday wreck.

At the hospital, the boy told his mother he stole the vehicle to return to her, Hulbert-Nichols told News On 6.

She has been battling to retain custody of her son for three years, News On 6 reported.

After giving interviews following the crash, Hulbert-Nichols wrote that many have attacked her character, implying she is unfit to have custody of her son.

“Life is full of haters, and those people who judge without all the facts,” she wrote.

The boy’s father had dropped the boy off at a friend’s house, where Chance stole the homeowner’s Chevy Cruse, according to Valley News Live.

He is just as shocked as his mother following the crash.

Hulbert-Nichols, writing on Facebook that a media outlet wished to interview her, wrote: “...everybody just pray I have the wisdom and the strength to say the right things that will keep my baby safe and bring him home!”

The wreck was so violent that a Highway Patrol officer responding to it believed the occupant of the vehicle had been killed, Hulbert-Nichols wrote.

“He said he could not believe his eyes when he seen this little boy crawling out of the driver’s seat.”

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

