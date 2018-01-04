Gunman in Santa hat shoots up car in San Francisco, video shows

More Videos 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot Pause 0:35 Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner 1:33 Chase reaching speeds of 100 mph ends in crash 2:01 Perry-Houston County airport manager talks about growth 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:13 Residents in Georgia enjoy snow fall 0:52 Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 2:17 He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street 0:58 'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco The San Francisco Police ask for anyone who recognizes the man to call (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org using the case number 180 006 421. The man was allegedly seen shooting at the occupants of a car on Eddy Street on Dec. 27. The San Francisco Police ask for anyone who recognizes the man to call (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org using the case number 180 006 421. The man was allegedly seen shooting at the occupants of a car on Eddy Street on Dec. 27. San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station

The San Francisco Police ask for anyone who recognizes the man to call (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org using the case number 180 006 421. The man was allegedly seen shooting at the occupants of a car on Eddy Street on Dec. 27. San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station