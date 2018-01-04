More Videos

  Man in Santa hat seen pulling a gun, allegedly shooting at occupied car in San Francisco

    The San Francisco Police ask for anyone who recognizes the man to call (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org using the case number 180 006 421. The man was allegedly seen shooting at the occupants of a car on Eddy Street on Dec. 27.

The San Francisco Police ask for anyone who recognizes the man to call (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org using the case number 180 006 421. The man was allegedly seen shooting at the occupants of a car on Eddy Street on Dec. 27. San Francisco Police Department Tenderloin Station
National

Gunman in Santa hat shoots up car in San Francisco, video shows

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 04, 2018 10:54 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The man in the Santa Claus hat strolls up to a station wagon parked in San Francisco, pulls out a handgun and opens fire on the car, a surveillance video shows.

Just after Christmas, on Dec. 27, city police video shows the faux Santa firing at a Dodge Magnum in the Tenderloin District. The driver speeds off as the gunman fires. The shooter calmly crosses the street as he reloads his gun, stashes it in his coat and walks away.

The incident took place on Eddy Street in broad daylight. Several passers-by can be seen in the video. Police released few details about the shooting, including whether or not anyone was injured, reported KPIX.

“The only information we have right now is that the suspect is a male wearing dark clothing and a Santa hat,” police spokeswoman Giselle Linnane told the station. “We don’t know how many occupants there were … We do not have victim yet…No victim appeared at any hospital.”

Police ask that anyone with information contact the tip line at (415) 575-4444 or email sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org. Please reference case 180 006 421.

