‘You're being a bad girl:' News exec spanks a female reporter to ‘calm her down’

0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot Pause

0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

0:36 What is frostbite, and how can you prevent it?

1:06 Daron Lee makes history on Warner Robins City Council

3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

0:52 Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl

4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year

1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street