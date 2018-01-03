What's a 'bombogenesis' snowstorm, and why is the 'bomb cyclone' about to freeze you?

0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot Pause

4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

1:50 Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit

0:27 South Florida braces for its first cold front of 2018

3:05 Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper'

0:49 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education

1:06 Daron Lee makes history on Warner Robins City Council

4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year