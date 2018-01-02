The moon is about to do something it hasn’t done in more than 150 years

More Videos 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot Pause 2:45 NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 0:52 Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 1:03 Forsyth mother talks about having first baby of the year 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 2:00 Surveillance: Porch thief steals presents from porch, then comes back to return them 1:17 Amendment prohibits parking in some front yards in Macon 4:47 Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

