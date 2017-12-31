More Videos

  • 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

    Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch.

Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. KMGH via AP Meta Viers/McClatchy
Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. KMGH via AP Meta Viers/McClatchy

National

5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, responding to domestic disturbance call, authorities say

By CHRISTOPHER MELE

The New York Times

December 31, 2017 10:20 AM

Five deputies were shot, one fatally, after they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Sunday morning in a suburb of Denver, officials said.

The gunman was shot by deputies and was “believed to be deceased,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Two civilians were also shot by the suspect, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The office had reported “multiple deputies down” after the shooting, which happened in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, about 15 miles south of Denver.

Three of the injured were taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colorado, with injuries that were not critical, Linda Watson, a hospital spokeswoman, said in a telephone interview. She declined to say if the injured were civilians or members of law enforcement.

Another four were taken to Littleton Adventist Hospital in Littleton, Colorado, Alyssa Parker, a hospital spokeswoman, said in a telephone interview. She could not say how serious the injuries were.

Deputies had responded to a call of a domestic disturbance around 5:15 a.m. at the Copper Canyon Apartments on County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

In updating its Facebook page with the news of the deputy’s death, the Sheriff’s Office changed its profile image to a badge with a black band across it.

Lauren Lekander, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said a SWAT team had responded.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a “code red” alerting civilians in the area to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

The Sheriff’s Office said an emergency shelter for people displaced from their homes was opening at the East Ridge Recreation Center, which features meeting rooms and two gymnasiums, among other amenities.

The Denver office of the FBI said on Twitter that it was monitoring the situation.

The Copper Canyon Apartments website describes its homes as some of the “friendliest apartments in Highlands Ranch,” minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment in Denver.

