5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, responding to domestic disturbance call, authorities say

More Videos 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot Pause 0:58 'The schools hadn't caught up with downtown yet' 4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:50 Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter 4:47 Highlights of championship game between Rome and Warner Robins 2:17 He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience 1:43 During integration, a teacher refused to issue a girl books because she was black 1:40 As a black student, integration kept me from reaching my full potential, grad says 1:55 Christmas competition lights up quiet street Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. KMGH via AP Meta Viers/McClatchy

Five deputies were wounded after being called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in suburban Denver, Colorado, on Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch. KMGH via AP Meta Viers/McClatchy