Sharks are dying of ‘cold shock,’ and other signs of just how frigid it is out there

More Videos 2:16 Tips for shooting great fireworks photos Pause 1:29 'Separate was not equal': Integration was one of the better things to happen to education 1:54 Ground breaking held for new senior center 4:00 'SMH,' says Bibb Coroner after 30th killing this year 2:17 He was one of the only black children in his school, and this was his experience 1:20 Perry FFA bounces back from barn fire 2:35 "No Greater Love" opens in select theaters Friday 0:51 How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 1:50 Jake Fromm says he always prepared to be a starter 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch boiling water turn to snow As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy