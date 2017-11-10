Price Mackenzie Davis left a litle personality for the rest of us in his humorous obituary.
National

‘He hated fettuccine alfredo and hypocrites.’ This guy’s obit keeps it real

By Matthew Martinez

November 10, 2017 3:43 PM

Always leave them laughing.

Judging from the obituary his friends and family wrote for him, Texas native Price Mackenzie Davis would have agreed.

Davis died on Oct. 25. Or, as his family wrote in his obit in the Tyler Morning Telegraph, that’s the date he “made his last inappropriate and probably sarcastic comment.”

He was 31, lived in McKinney, and told stories that were 75 percent true, according to the obituary. The cause of death listed for Davis, a subject not usually broached in more mundane, transactional obits, certainly fell into the category of playful half-truth.

“Price was killed when he rushed into a burning pet store to save a litter of purring, adorable kittens. Or maybe not. We all know he liked to tell stories,” it read.

The obituary had social media strangers wishing they had a chance to meet the guy who’s leaving a legacy of laughs.

“Price loved his family, fine cigars, Reese’s Cups, “Two and a Half Men,” beautiful women and Macallan 12 ... and not necessarily in that order,” the obituary, dated Nov. 8, read.

Davis was a graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler with “a ton of friends,” and it’s easy to see why, as his personality wove its way into what his loved ones wrote about him.

For instance:

“There will be no viewing since his family refuses to honor his request to have him standing in the corner of the room with a glass of scotch in his hand and a cigar in his mouth so that he would appear natural to visitors.”

Instead, the obituary suggests well-wishers lift “a glass of your favorite beverage in his memory.”

The well-wishers who posted on Davis’ online guestbook offered cheers more than they did condolences.

“I am glad I clicked on your story today and how you lived your life, is going to make my day count today. ... Rest well,” wrote Aneesa.

“Don’t know you but hearing your story made me smile as I am sure you made others smile your entire life,” wrote Marcus Young.

Davis’ funeral, which will be held in McKinney, is scheduled for Saturday.

