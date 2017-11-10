Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she was sexually abused by team doctor

Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman says she was one of the woman who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Dr. Larry Nassar, who worked as the doctor for the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team for years, reports CBS News.
Raisman spoke out about the alleged abuse in an interview scheduled to air on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”
“I am angry. I'm really upset because it's been -- I care a lot you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me ... I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this,” she said in the interview.
Nassar faces lawsuits from more than 100 other women who have accused him of sexual abuse over the years. He is currently in jail awaiting charges for possession of child pornography, reported The State.
USA Gymnastics told “60 Minutes” it has adopted a “safe sport policy” that requires mandatory reporting of suspicions of sexual abuse. “USA Gymnastics is very sorry that any athlete has been harmed,” the statement says, according to CBS, “We want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe.”
Raisman’s revelations come about a month after her teammate McKayla Maroney said she was abused by Dr. Nassar, claiming he began assaulting her when she was 13, under the guise of “medically necessary treatment.”
Raisman has a book coming out called “Fierce,” and was part of the “fierce five” 2012 U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team that won the team gold medal in London’s summer games. The team was originally referred to as the “fab five,” but that was the nickname for the 1991 University of Michigan men’s basketball team.
