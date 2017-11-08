Danica Roem made history — just not as the first transgender person elected to office

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:20 High speed chase ends in head-on crash 0:42 Sam Poss' father: "Just remember the good things" 4:02 Cop Shop Podcast: Mom dials 911 when son calls her 'bro' 0:29 Witness says head-on crash 'was just loud' 0:44 Toms excited to be re-elected 2:56 Amazon to build fulfillment center in Macon 2:01 Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina 0:52 Class teaches eating well on the go 2:20 Prayer vigil for burned Macon church Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Virginia's newly-elected openly transgender state representative: Discrimination is a disqualifier Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier in the year, requiring people to use only the restroom that matched their biological sex. The bill was not passed. This video shows Roem’s victory speech at the election night watch party. “To every person who’s ever been singled out, who’s ever been stigmatized, who’s ever been the misfit… This one’s for you,” Roem said to a crowd of cheering supporters. Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier in the year, requiring people to use only the restroom that matched their biological sex. The bill was not passed. This video shows Roem’s victory speech at the election night watch party. “To every person who’s ever been singled out, who’s ever been stigmatized, who’s ever been the misfit… This one’s for you,” Roem said to a crowd of cheering supporters. Facebook/Aaron Penney via Storyful

Virginia Democrat Danica Roem, the US’s first openly transgender state representative, gave a thank-you speech following the announcement of her win on Tuesday, November 7. She beat Bob Marshall, who had served in Virginia’s House of Delegates since 1992. Marshall introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier in the year, requiring people to use only the restroom that matched their biological sex. The bill was not passed. This video shows Roem’s victory speech at the election night watch party. “To every person who’s ever been singled out, who’s ever been stigmatized, who’s ever been the misfit… This one’s for you,” Roem said to a crowd of cheering supporters. Facebook/Aaron Penney via Storyful