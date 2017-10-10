Southwest’s 3-day sale features round-trip flights for under $100

If you’re planning an upcoming trip and need cheap plane tickets, look no further than Southwest’s current 72-hour sale.
The airline’s twice-a-year fare sale began Tuesday and features round-trip flights for under $100. The promotion continues through Thursday, Oct. 12.
Shorter routes start at $49 each way, with prices increasing to $79, $99 or $129 each way for longer flights. Travel dates range from Oct. 31 to Dec. 19 and Jan. 3 to Feb. 14. Flights on Fridays and Sundays are not included.
Featured destinations out of Atlanta include New Orleans for $50 each way, Washington, D.C. for $79 each way and Cancun for $159 each way.
For a complete list of flights and details, visit www.southwest.com.
This sale won't last forever, you know. Book that getaway before our sale jets away.— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 10, 2017
