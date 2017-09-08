How you can help people affected by Hurricane Irma

More Videos 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Pause 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:04 Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:14 Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:39 Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 1:26 Understand the components of a prosthetic leg 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys & South Florida Saturday night Hurricane warnings are in effect for southern Florida while hurricane watches are under effect into central Florida.

