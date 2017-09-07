Hurricane Irma track continues shift west into Georgia

More Videos 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Pause 1:04 Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 2:31 EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare' 1:18 I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground 1:40 Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:39 Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers McClatchy

