What time will Hurricane Irma hit?

2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Pause

0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

2:31 EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare'

1:18 I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground

1:39 Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues

1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

1:40 Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister