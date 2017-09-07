A blacktail doe and fawn approach a fenced garden in Washington in 2013. A Tiburon, Calif., man angry about deer eating his landscaping fatally shot a doe and fawn early Saturday with a pellet gun.
A blacktail doe and fawn approach a fenced garden in Washington in 2013. A Tiburon, Calif., man angry about deer eating his landscaping fatally shot a doe and fawn early Saturday with a pellet gun. Dean Fosdick The Associated Press file
A blacktail doe and fawn approach a fenced garden in Washington in 2013. A Tiburon, Calif., man angry about deer eating his landscaping fatally shot a doe and fawn early Saturday with a pellet gun. Dean Fosdick The Associated Press file

National

Doe and fawn die ‘agonizing’ deaths after man sees them eating his new landscaping, police say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 07, 2017 5:10 PM

A Tiburon, California, man fatally shot a doe and fawn for eating his bushes, police said.

Mark Dickinson, 54, shot the blacktail deer early Saturday morning with a pellet gun, police told the Marin Indepedent Journal. The deer died “agonizing and painful deaths,” said Sgt. Steve Hahn of the Tiburon Police Department.

“He said he was sick of the deer eating his expensive landscaping,” Hahn said. A neighbor called police after hearing shots and seeing a flashlight beam.

Police arrested Dickinson on suspicion of animal cruelty. Dickinson’s attorney, Charles Dresow, told the newspaper that his client did not intend to kill the deer.

“The Tiburon police should not have arrested my client and booked him into jail,” Dresow said. “He had no intent to be cruel or to harm the deer. Rather he was simply trying to scare them away from consuming new landscaping.”

The Marin Humane Society, which was called in to aid the dying doe and fawn, called the incident “tragic” on Facebook.

“There are many ways to protect your yard from deer, whether it's by building appropriate fencing or planting deer-resistant shrubs, trees, and plants,” says the post.

On Saturday morning, we were contacted by the Tiburon Police Department about a deer and her fawn who had been fatally...

Posted by Marin Humane on Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general
Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people 0:40

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people
Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

View More Video