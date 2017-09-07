He got into a fight over gas before Hurricane Irma. So he pulled out a gun, video shows

More Videos 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Pause 1:04 Red Cross opens Shelter in Macon 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 2:31 EMA director: 'Now is the time to prepare' 1:18 I-75 north gets crowded as Hurricane Irma evacuees seek higher ground 1:39 Flawed grand jury indicted Elrod in Peach deputies' deaths, attorney argues 1:40 Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man pulls out gun during dispute over gas in Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma Due to incoming Hurricane Irma, there are fuel shortages in parts of Florida. This led to a dispute at a Mobil gas station at Coral Way and 32nd Avenue Southwest in Miami according to the Miami New Times, which led to one man pulling out a gun and pointing it at another driver. Due to incoming Hurricane Irma, there are fuel shortages in parts of Florida. This led to a dispute at a Mobil gas station at Coral Way and 32nd Avenue Southwest in Miami according to the Miami New Times, which led to one man pulling out a gun and pointing it at another driver. @melmnzn / Twitter via Storyful

