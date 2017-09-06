Sharks swim in a basement swimming pool in LaGrangeville, N.Y., in this Aug. 23, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Officials say seven live sharks and three dead ones were seized from the pool in the Hudson Valley home.
Sharks swim in a basement swimming pool in LaGrangeville, N.Y., in this Aug. 23, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Officials say seven live sharks and three dead ones were seized from the pool in the Hudson Valley home. AP
The swimming pool in the basement was odd – but not as odd as what was swimming in it

September 06, 2017 5:46 PM

LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y.

Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York’s Hudson Valley.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Wednesday officers searching a home in the Dutchess County hamlet of LaGrangeville last month found a 15-foot-diameter above-ground basement pool with seven live sandbar sharks, two dead leopard sharks and one dead hammerhead shark.

Officials say all the sharks were 2 feet (0.6 meters) to 4 feet (1.2 meters) long.

Marine wildlife experts took blood samples and measured and tagged the sharks before transferring them to the Long Island Aquarium in a truck equipped with water tanks, oxygen and climate control.

No one has been charged. An investigation is continuing.

