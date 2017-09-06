He offered to buy a homeless man food. The man hit him in the head with a hatchet.

More Videos 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Pause 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 0:34 Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla 0:48 What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 2:53 Justice for Justise: A sexual assault survivor speaks out 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 0:53 Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hatchet attack outside store caught on camera A man accused of smashing a shopper who had offered to buy him food in the head with a hatchet has been arrested, Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies say. A man accused of smashing a shopper who had offered to buy him food in the head with a hatchet has been arrested, Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies say. Video courtesy Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

