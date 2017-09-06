She survived a rapist, then faced intimidation at his trial. She refused to back down

More Videos 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Pause 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 0:34 Hurricane Irma slams Saint-Martin and Anguilla 0:48 What Saint Martin looked like hours before Hurricane Irma hit 4:06 Cop Shop Podcast: Meth by her bed, poop on dishes 1:02 Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:05 Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 0:35 Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 1:14 Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Justice for Justise: A sexual assault survivor speaks out A survivor of Jacob Ewing shares her experiences after reporting a sexual assault. Had Justise not reported the rape, Ewing’s other crimes may never have come to light. A survivor of Jacob Ewing shares her experiences after reporting a sexual assault. Had Justise not reported the rape, Ewing’s other crimes may never have come to light. Leah Becerra and Max Londberg The Kansas City Star

